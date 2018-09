Friends of Heart donate life-saving gear to local school

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit donates more life-saving equipment to schools in the Hub City.

Friends of Heart, part of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, donated two AEDs to Madison Academic High School.

One of the automated external defibrillators is on the second floor of the school and the other is portable to use campus-wide.

The donation brings the total number to 29 across the district.