Kiwanis Club of Jackson meets to discuss opioid dangers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local club meets to discuss a crisis affecting many across Tennessee.

The Kiwanis Club of Jackson was joined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to analyze the opioid crisis sweeping the nation.

They met at DoubleTree Hotel and discussed how opioids can lead to addiction and how the drugs may accidentally be accessed by children.

“I think the more that it’s talked about, the more it brings awareness to the situation and the more that it helps people erase the stigma of drug abuse,” Community Development Specialist Sherri McCarter said.

Kiwanis International is a club dedicated to improving the lives of children locally and nationally. They meet every Thursday.