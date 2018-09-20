Mugshots : Madison County : 9/19/18 – 9/20/18

1/8 Amanda Dimarco Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

2/8 Ashley Snider Failure to appear

3/8 Bhrett Gibson Simple domestic assault, vandalism

4/8 Billy Matthews Leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/8 Chivon Robinson Violation of community corrections, violation of order of protection

6/8 De Kenba Bryant Aggravated robbery

7/8 Heather Richardson Failure to appear

8/8 Heston Henley Violation of probation















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/19/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/20/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.