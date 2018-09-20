Mugshots : Madison County : 9/19/18 – 9/20/18 September 20, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/8Amanda Dimarco Disorderly conduct, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Ashley Snider Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Bhrett Gibson Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Billy Matthews Leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Chivon Robinson Violation of community corrections, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8De Kenba Bryant Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Heather Richardson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Heston Henley Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/19/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/20/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore