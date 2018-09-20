Norma Elizabeth Kitzman

Norma Elizabeth Kitzman passed away September 17, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Cherished mother of Jo Ann (Duane) Bedard, Karl (Kathy) Kitzman and the late Janice. Dearest grandmother of Robert (Carrie) Bedard, Julie (Michael) Mann, Jonathan Bedard, Daniel, Bo and Tim Kitzman. Adored great grandmother of Andrew, Matthew, Joshua, Joseph, Katherine Bedard, Nathan and Natalie Mann. A visitation will be held on Thursday 9-11am until funeral service begins at Ward Church, 40000 Six Mile Rd, Northville, (enter at door #3). Contributions may be made to the Ward Church, 40000 Six Mile Rd, Northville.