One More Sunny And Humid Day

Weather Update —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We get one more full day of sunshine before the transition to Fall-like temperatures begins. The biggest difference today will be with the humidity. It will be more noticeable this afternoon as heat index climbs into the upper 90s. We’ll see a few more clouds as well with the additional moisture in the atmosphere, which will gradually increase as southwesterly flow amps up in response to a broad longwave trough that will push a cold front into the region by late Friday Afternoon and evening. That front will stall and keep chances of rain elevated through a good part of the weekend. While we don’t anticipate an all day rain, there will be periods of it, with heavy rain at times. I’d suggest having a plan B just in case one of those periods of rain lands on your weekend plans!

