Scattered Showers and T’storms Moving in to End the Week

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, September 20th

Once again, Jackson has sustained high temperatures in the middle 90s this afternoon, but believe it or not, some areas are having their hottest weather of the year so far in mid-September! Thankfully, temperatures will cool down in the days to come with a cold front on the way, but rain is in the forecast too. Some areas of West Tennessee could see a significant amount of rain this weekend.

TONIGHT

Expect another clear night! Mild and humid too, with overnight lows in the lower 70s! You might even notice a light breeze at times overnight which will keep those temperatures well above average for this time of the year.

It’ll be hot and humid again tomorrow with highs close to 90°F during the afternoon, but that also comes with a chance for stray showers and thunderstorms. There’s a 30% chance for rain on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Rain will become likelier this weekend as a cold front moves southeast into the area. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall totals, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com