TDOT holds public meeting about proposed southern extension of Highway 45 ByPass

JACKSON, Tenn–People gather for a public meeting to hear about a new bypass extension. The public meeting was held Thursday evening at the South Jackson Community Center.



People were able to look over and learn more about a new interchange that will provide access from the Highway 45 Bypass at Airways Boulevard to a new bypass around south Jackson.

City and county officials and consultants with the Tennessee Department of Transportation were there to help answer any questions.

“In the north connection, there’s a couple of different options for them to look at that is proposed and those are things that they can make comment on for the next three weeks,” said Nichole Lawrence with TDOT.

For more information on the proposed southern extension of the by-pass go to the TDOT project website.