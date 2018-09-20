West TN EMS Crews return home after helping in the Hurricane Florence recovery

JACKSON, Tenn.–A Decatur County father left his family to help Hurricane Florence victims.

“Props to the people who go long periods of time without their father, wife, mother, you know all that I couldn’t do it,” said daughter of TN EMS Consultant Kevin Cagle.

10 days seemed like a long time to Madison Cagle, after her father left for North Carolina with other Emergency Medical Service Responders, to help in the Hurricane Florence recovery.

“They’re out there they’re helping people, their changing people’s lives,” said Madison Cagle.

“A bunch of our brothers and sisters in North Carolina that’s going to be away from their family for a long time and it just makes you appreciate being home,” said Kevin Cagle.

Cagle says helping others in North Carolina puts things into perspective..

“It takes a special kind of person to be able to work in the kind of capacity,” said Cagle.

“You just cant pick up on a whim and go off a thousand miles away from home and go right into a disaster, you know I commend him,” said Kevin Cagle’s wife, Kristie Cagle.

It’s a job not everyone can do, but a job the West Tennessee EMS crews were more than willing to do.

“You know they are home safe and we thank god for that,” said Krisitie Cagle.