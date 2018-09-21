Bolivar helps revive local Forest Festival

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The Forest Festival began in 1949 and was located in several Tennessee locations throughout the years.

Ten years ago the last festival was held, but now it is back. The festival organizers want to shine a light on the forestry industry and its contribution to Hardeman County.

“It’s to honor loggers and bring awareness to how important it is,” festival chairperson Tina Garrison said.

Bolivar’s Luez Theatre has gone through months of renovation and will host the opening ceremony of the festival.

“It’s just like a mini Orpheum in here now,” art show chairperson Leatha Frost said. “It’s just a beautiful place to have an event.”

The community felt reviving both the festival and the theater together was a great way to begin festivities.

Two major events in the Forest Festival will be the parade and loggers breakfast on Sept. 29. The latter will host the men and women who work in the forestry industry.