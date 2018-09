Deputies search for missing Hardin Co. man

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a Hardin County man they say has been missing for several days.

Terry Woodall, 30, was last seen in Hardin County. His direction of travel is not known, and there is no vehicle description.

Woodall is described as a white man standing six feet tall and weighing 195 pounds.

Anyone who has had contact with Woodall is urged to call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department at 731-925-9007.