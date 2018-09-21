Jackson Fire Dept. holds ceremony for retiring firefighters

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department held a ceremony Friday to say goodbye to retiring firefighters.

Eight firefighters will be stepping down while new upcoming firefighters will be promoted.

Family and friends of the firefighters were invited to help celebrate the special moment.

Taking over for retiring Chief Max Stewart, Interim Fire Chief Darryl Samuels says it’s a good chance for the new firefighters to connect with the retiring firefighters.

“With the promotion process we will be introducing the future leaders of the fire department, and with the retirees we will be saying goodbye,” Interim Chief Samuels said.

The promotions included the following:

Firefighter Justin Horton-Shoate promoted to Driver

Driver James Cates promoted to Captain

Captain Ben Benfield lateral transfer from Operations Division to Public Education Division, as a Public Education Officer