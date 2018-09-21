Men on the Move visit East Elementary School

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Men on the Move are still at it, this time greeting students at East Elementary School in northeast Madison County.

Three churches teamed up Friday morning to welcome the kids and bus drivers to campus.

The children high-fived and got encouragement before their school day.

“We are here because we’ve adopted East Elementary School to greet our kids and to let them know that we love them and we are here for them,” said Anna Covington, a member of Zion Church in Jackson.

After the students went into class, the team said a prayer.