Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Alecia Armour

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is a teacher at North Side High School.

Alecia Armour recalls the first time she knew that she would become an educator.

“Well, I have to say my dad says that I told him when I was five that I was going to be a teacher,” Armour said. “That’s my earliest memory of that, and he always reminds me that he knew that I would come along this journey.”

She started her education journey at the University of Tennessee at Martin before moving to Bethel University. She later went on to work as a teaching assistant before moving to several districts around the country.

“I haven’t always been at North Side. I’ve taught in Illinois. I have taught in several places here in Tennessee, and so for a total probably about 12 years now that I have under my belt, but I’ve enjoyed every year,” she said.

Armour always interacts with her students in her calm and easygoing demeanor. She likes to make the classroom environment comfortable.

“I try to make my classroom feel like a home, and I tell that to students on the first day — we are a North Side family.”

She says being a teacher is a nonstop job.

“You don’t turn off being a teacher, and so I have to give myself a time limit of how long I’m going to work on something,” Armour said. “But it’s still always on the back of my mind. It’s like data running all the time.”

But Armour says the benefits always outweigh any of the cons.

“It is a very rewarding field. Most people get into it because they love teaching,” Armour said. “It is a job that requires much dedication beyond the time that you’re here. Be prepared for that. But it is so rewarding, so very rewarding. So if you’re thinking about it, please take that journey.”

Armour will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in October, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

