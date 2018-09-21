Transition To Fall begins Tonight

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with a mix of sun and clouds along with temps climbing through the 70s and 80s. A cold front is forecast to move into the Ohio Valley later this afternoon and evening, which should trigger off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Main threat will be with the possibility of heavy rain and of course lightning. Not everyone will see storms or rain during the daytime hours, however I do expect coverage of storms to increase later tonight as the main frontal boundary slows down and stalls out in West Tennessee. That will set the stage for multiple rounds of rain through the weekend. There will be dry periods and soggy ones. Keep that in mind with outdoor activities. At this time severe storms are not a concern, however heavy rain fall is possible. We’re looking at anywhere from one half inch to a couple inches depending on convection

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com