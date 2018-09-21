Wet Weekend Ahead with Cooler Temperatures

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Friday, September 21st

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to move through West Tennessee this evening though they remain isolated. Not everyone has had rain today and that will likely remain the case into the beginning of the weekend. While it’s not likely that we’ll have any severe weather tonight, tomorrow, or Sunday, heavy rainfall and occasional thunder and lightning will be inconvenient if you were planning on doing something outside.

TONIGHT

There’s a 40% chance for rain this evening, so not everyone will see rain tonight either. We’ll see scattered showers continue overnight with lows in the middle to upper 60s by sunrise Saturday.

Rain will occur off-and-on this weekend with cooler temperatures. The latest models suggest 1-2″ of rainfall for most of West Tennessee through Monday morning. A band of more persistent showers and thunderstorms this weekend could result in 2-4″ in West Tennessee as well but with some spots getting less than an inch too! The main idea is that there will be a lot of variability in the rainfall totals this weekend, but everyone should get to enjoy some cooler weather than the week of 90s we just had. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

