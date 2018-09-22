American Heart Association hosts 25th annual heart walk at Union University

JACKSON, Tenn. — The community walks for a good cause.

Hundreds of West Tennesseans travel to Union University to participate in the American Heart Association’s 2018 Heart Walk.

This year marks the 25th year for the event.

Along with the walk, there were fitness demonstrations health screenings and CPR training.

This year, a new competitive event was added called the red dress dash.

It was a 5-k that took place minutes after the normal 1-mile walk.

Proceeds from the event will go towards research, education and community programs.