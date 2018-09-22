Henderson unveils brand new community dog park

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Community members and their four-legged friends met at Gene Record Memorial Park in Henderson Saturday for the grand opening and dedication of the Chester T. Dog Park.

The equipment at the park was purchased through a PetSafe grant as well a Dog Park Dash Grant from the Randy and Jenny Boyd foundation.

“The park is being dedicated in honor of Lynn Ramey , who passed away a couple of years ago,” park board member Mark Barber said. “She was a huge supporter of the community as well as our four-legged friends.”

The dog park includes watering stations, waste stations, exercise areas, benches for pet owners and separate areas for large and small dogs.

Organizers also collected donations that will be divided among rescue organization in the area.