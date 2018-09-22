Lane football wide-receiver coach Jacoby Jones returns to old stomping grounds

JACKSON, Tenn. — Although the Lane Football Dragons are struggling on the field, things are looking up because they have some new help from a familiar face.

“They gave me a chance at life,” Jacoby Jones, wide receiver coach for Lane College said. “I walked on here, I left one school they gave me a shot to play.”

Jones returns to Lane college as a coach, a place he once called home

“He’s a great man, he gave so much back to the school and he’s just a good God fearing given man,” Onauri Hampton, a player for the team said.

“You’re talking about an alumni that has ten years of experience,” coach Derrick Burroughs said. “I don’t know how you get much better then that.”

The ten year NFL pro and super bowl champion says he’s here to teach his players not just the game of football, but also life outside the lines.

“I try to teach them stay in your lane, hit your couple of hurdles,” Jones said. “You’re obstacle, you’re going to hit and keep pushing in life.”

Jones says he’s ran his cleats through the same dirt as the players, and wants to use his experience to show them anything is possible.

“You can make it out of Lane College, people sleep on Lane College. This is power in potential if your in college, you have a shot,” Jones said.

And if you think his passion for the game has left because hes a coach, think again.

“Every time I walk out there, man I kiss the grass,” he said.

Jones says although he has homes in other places, Jackson will always be his stomping grounds.