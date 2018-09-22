Man found guilty in 2017 fatal stabbing of Tennessee nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A man has been found guilty in the fatal stabbing of a Tennessee nurse in her home.

News outlets report a jury found 26-year-old Christopher McLawhorn guilty on all charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, in the February 2017 death of Tiffany Ferguson.

Police had said McLawhorn had entered Ferguson’s condo with the intent to rob it. Two homeless men who knew McLawhorn, who was also homeless, helped identify him as a suspect. The men testified last year that McLawhorn had bragged about killing someone.

Metro Nashville police Detective Chad Gish testified that McLawhorn made several incriminating Google searches after the stabbing, and also looked up murder erotica.

McLawhorn waived his right to testify. News reports didn’t include comment from him or his lawyer.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1.