Rainy And Cooler As We Head Into Fall

Weather Update – 8:45 a.m. – Saturday, September 22nd

Showers and thunderstorms moving through West Tennessee today are putting down heavy rain and frequent lightning in some cases. Despite that, the risk for severe weather remains low. The main concern is for heavy rain leading to flash flooding though flooding issues are likely to remain isolated and mainly confined to areas with training thunderstorms. Additional heavy rainfall and occasional thunder and lightning will be possible over the rest of the weekend, so if you were planning on doing something outside, make sure you have a backup plan!

TODAY:

Showers and thunderstorms return in heavy batches again towards late afternoon and evening with high temperatures around the mid to lower 70’s. Rain continues overnight with rain heavy at times, overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

The latest models suggest 1-2″ of rainfall for most of West Tennessee through Monday morning. A band of more persistent showers and thunderstorms this weekend could result in 2-4″ in West Tennessee by then as well but with some spots getting less than an inch too, so the main idea is that there will be a lot of variability in the rainfall totals this weekend, but everyone should get to enjoy some cooler weather than the week of 90s we just had. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

