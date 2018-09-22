Student accused of threats charged with making false report

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a student who allegedly made threats against a Tennessee high school has been charged with making a false report.

News outlets report Rutherford County Schools investigated the threat when administrators were notified late Thursday afternoon about social media posts of a threatening nature.

Riverdale High School resource officer Capt. Brad Harrison said authorities were able to track down the location where the post was made and arrested a 17-year-old boy at the home.

James Evans with Rutherford County Schools said the student told authorities it was an inappropriate prank.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said in a statement that the school would have enhanced patrols and additional personnel on Friday as a precaution.