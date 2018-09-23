A Jackson church honors local heroes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gospel Light Baptist Church dedicated their Sunday service to the men and women who protect and serve our city, state and country.

“Our church is a giving church, it’s a church that cares about others,” says Pastor Wade Cash, “and the bible says give honor to whom honor is due and we take these opportunities with our hometown heros to give honor to them.”

The church typically has a crowd of 60 at their Sunday services, but today pews were filled with over 120 guests. Many in the crowd included members of the TBI, fire and police department, military personnel and more.

The church was inspired to have the service due to the number of their own members who protect and serve.

The weather did not stop the congregation from going outside and meeting all of the service members after church. They hope that others may also show more appreciation to our local heroes.