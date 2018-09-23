Local church holds ‘Worship at the Amp’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community came out for a evening of music and worship.

Worship at the Amp was held at the West Tennessee Farmers Market.

It was an evening fulfilled with music by singers and musicians.

Followed by a short message by youth pastor Christian Helsing.

It was event destined to happen come shine or rain.

“Rain was not an obstacle for me to get here. I got a little wet but that’s good,” said Amp worship visitor Adrian Villeda.

Organizers of the worship say they love being in the downtown area for events like this.