NICU babies are reunited with their caregivers

JACKSON, Tenn–

Doctors and nurses are reunited with some familiar faces at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Reunion.

Babies were reconnected with the doctors and nurses who use took care of them.

“And then you get to see them here and see how they are, its just amazing that’s why I love my job, laughing,” said Registered Nurse Miranda Hicks.

“Its amazing their like a family to us, we still keep in touch outside of the reunion and outside of the hospital,” said mother of 2 NICU babies, Cassie Bratcher.

But for many of the nurses and doctors its been years since they have seen the babies and this reunion gives them the opportunity to see them again.

“Cause after they leave the NICU we don’t get to see them unless they show up to these events its wonderful getting to see how their doing,” said Neonatologist Dr. Scott Gethrie.

Its also important to the parents as well, says Cassie Bratcher mother of 2 NICU babies.

“Being able to see the doctors and nurses and all the therapists is nice, we spent 16 days at the Jackson NICU and they are wonderful we have nothing but great things to say about them,” said Bratcher.

The doctors and nurses had nothing but nice things to say about them.

“We love our babies. We love our babies,”

Today makes the 26th year the NICU Reunion has been held.