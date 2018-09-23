Pinson church celebrates 150th anniversary

PINSON, Tenn. — A local church reaches a new milestone.

Pinson United Methodist Church celebrated their 150th anniversary Sunday.

Since the church was first built in 1868, they have rebuilt three times.

It was first torn down to make room for a bigger congregation, then torn down again by a tornado.

The anniversary was a remembrance of many who have come and gone.

The crowd for their service was larger than expected.

They used a nearby fire station for overflow parking.