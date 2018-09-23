The Jackson community came out for a music filled evening

JACKSON, Tenn–

The Jackson community came out for a evening of music.

Worship at the Amp was held at the West Tennessee Farmers Market.

It was an evening fulfilled with music by singers and musicians.

Followed by a short message by youth pastor Christian Helsing.

It was event destined to happen come shine or rain.

“Yes, yes, rain was not an obstacle for me to get here, uh, i got a little wet but that’s good, laughing,” said Amp Worship visitor Adrian Villeda.

Organizers of the worship say they love being in the downtown area for events like this.