“Books to Birth” program gets boost from local grant

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson-Madison County General Hospital has the opportunity to welcome newborns into the world each and everyday.

This is why Tennessee’s Imagination Library is proud to announce the hospital’s recent partnership with the “Books from Birth” program.

It’s a program that where families of a newborn child are given the opportunity to receive one book per month, at no cost to the family.

“We want parents to be reading with their children we want children exposed to books they need to be read to you and hear hundreds of books before they enter kindergarten and this is a program that gets books in the hands of families and encourages reading in the home from the very beginning from birth here this birthing hospital,” said First Lady Crissy Haslam.

This local partnership was made possible by a generous grant from the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.