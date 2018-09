Connie’s Kraut Balls

one block cream cheese softened

2 cups sharp shredded cheddar

1 lb sausage cooked, drained and crumbled

2 cans of sour kraut drained

1/2 c of bread crumbs

Mix all ingredients together and chill. Roll into balls, and dip in a beaten egg, flour, and then bread crumbs. Fry until golden brown.