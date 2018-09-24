Dorothy Pearl McCaig Ulch

Dorothy Pearl McCaig Ulch, age 75 of Paris, TN passed away Friday, September 21, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Her body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled.

Dorothy Pearl McCaig Ulch was born December 20, 1942 in Dyer County, Tennessee to the late James Oliver McCaig and the late Dorthey Adell Dunn McCaig Day. On December 20, 1999 she married Leon Ulch and he survives in Paris, TN. She is also survived by a sister, Patsy Rose McCaig of Cadiz, KY; two step-daughters: Kristy (Brian) Ludy of Elkhart, IN and Becky (Carlton) Holland of Cottage Grove, TN; and a special friend, Dorothy Peters.

Besides her parents, Ms. Ulch was also preceded in death by two sisters: Peggy Ann Connell and Betty Jean Owens; six brothers: James Bennett McCaig, Jerry Lee McCaig, Donnie Edward McCaig, Charlie Wayne McCaig, Johnny Gerald McCaig, and William Earl McCaig; and two step-daughters: Laura Wilson and Danna Parker.