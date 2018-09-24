Flooding leads to lane closures in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — For those commuting Monday around Carroll County, there were certain roads that were closed due to flooding.

The right lanes on State Route 219 near Huntingdon were blocked due to parts of Crooked Creek overflowing.

Cars were still able to pass safely on the left lanes.

Flooding also closed down the northbound lanes of State Route 22 near Mayo’s Bottom going toward McKenzie.

A nearby field flooded causing Tennessee Department of Transportation workers to detour drivers toward center lanes.

That area saw almost five inches of rainfall since late Friday night, with up to an inch of rain expected in the next 24 hours.