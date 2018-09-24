Hardeman Co. Jail inmates moved to other facilities after cameras malfunction

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 100 inmates had to be moved to other jails Monday after cameras malfunctioned at the Hardeman County Jail.

Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen says the cameras inside the jail malfunctioned Monday morning. He says 113 inmates were transported to various jails across West Tennessee.

Sheriff Doolen says they’ve had some issues with the cameras but did not know the exact reason why they went down.