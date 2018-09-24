Homeowner shares break-in video in hopes of catching burglars

SELMER, Tenn. — A local mother is speaking out after someone broke into her home.

“It don’t feel the same when your home has been invaded, your space — your privacy,” Adria Knight said.

For the past week, Knight and her 15-year-old daughter haven’t felt safe.

Knight shared a video of the break-in with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News in hopes of catching the suspects.

“The door was open. I sent a friend over, a cousin, to check the door, and they immediately told me the house looked like it had been ransacked. The door was broke,” Knight said.

She called Selmer police and met them at her house.

Knight says the two suspects drove past her home, backed up and then pulled right into her driveway before breaking in. What they didn’t see were the four security cameras Knight has in and around her home.

On the video you see the two men enter the home, then split up before leaving less than two minutes later with the stolen items. “Jewelry, money, little girls’ stuff, my stuff, grandmother’s stuff, several objects,” Knight said.

She says what’s even worse is the thought of what could have happened.

“You look at the video surveillance and they have a gun,” Knight said. “They walked straight up to the door, kicked the door in, and we believe if someone had been at home they would’ve done what they needed to do to protect their identity.”

Knight says police are investigating and waiting on fingerprint tests to help identify the two suspects.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News also reached out to Selmer police and are waiting to hear back from investigators.