Less Widespread, But Heavy Rain Continues to Fall in Spots

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Monday, September 24th

Scattered showers remain in West Tennessee with breaks of sun shining through. We’re just now wrapping up a significant rainfall event in West Tennessee, which over a 4-day period (Friday through Monday) has brought over 7″ of rain to some areas. There’s more rain to come and area rivers will likely continue to rise from runoff but a cold front coming through on Wednesday will usher some drier (and much cooler) weather in soon!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will remain in West Tennessee this evening, so the rest of the rain today will be more hit-or-miss than in the widespread fashion that we had it in this weekend. Dense fog is possible tonight so along with minor flooding be especially cautious when out driving – be on the lookout for low visibility and avoid flooded roads at all costs. Temperatures will only drop to the lower 70s by sunrise Tuesday.

Scattered showers are possible again on Tuesday but not everyone will get rain tomorrow. We’ll see some thunderstorms too with a mix of sun and clouds and one or two of these thunderstorms could be strong, especially in northwest Tennessee. Temperatures will warm up to the lower and middle 80s at the warmest point tomorrow afternoon. The cold front will come through Wednesday morning, so tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

