Funeral services for Lewis Yarbrough, age 64, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 12:00 PM at Greater Vision Apostolic Church. Burial will follow at Bascom Chapel CME Church Cemetery. Mr. Yarbrough passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, September 25, 2018 from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Mr. Yarbrough will lie in state Wednesday morning at Greater Vision Apostolic Church from 11:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.