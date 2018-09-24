Man charged in north Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrest a man following a shooting in north Jackson.

Telleous Currie appeared Monday in Jackson City Court. He is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Police say Currie is accused of opening fire Sept. 20 outside an apartment building near Tinker Hill Cove and Brianfield Drive.

Investigators say a vehicle was hit, but no one got hurt.

Officers say they found a shell casing in Currie’s truck that matches casings found at the scene.

Currie is being held at the Madison County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.