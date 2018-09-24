Mugshots : Madison County : 9/21/18 – 9/24/18

1/44 Rodrigo Earl Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault

2/44 Antoine Mathews Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/44 Antonio Morris Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of parole, driving on revoked/suspended license, resisting stop/arrest

4/44 Ashley Collins Assault



5/44 Bobby Bond Aggravated domestic assault

6/44 Bobby Powers Simple domestic assault

7/44 Carl Brown Violation of community corrections

8/44 Christopher Trull Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/44 Courvoisier Bates Criminal simulation

10/44 Daniel Donahoe Violation of probation, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/44 Darren King Driving while unlicensed, violation of community corrections

12/44 Davaris Dewalt Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/44 Dejuan Whitmore Failure to appear

14/44 Devonte Wilkes Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/44 Dontel Douglas Violation of probation

16/44 Elizabeth McNeal Simple domestic assault



17/44 Haiden Diffee DUI

18/44 Jackie Mullikin Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/44 Jacob Jetton Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, DUI, underage consumption

20/44 James Wade Alteration of serial numbers, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon/illegal possession



21/44 James Warren Simple domestic assault

22/44 Judeson Patterson Contraband in penal institution, schedule I drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/44 Karen Chadwick Failure to appear

24/44 Kelsey Freeman Driving on revoked/suspended license, legend drugs (possession without prescription), contraband in penal institution, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage



25/44 Kelvin Owens Driving on revoked/suspended license

26/44 Kimberly Pettigrew DUI, unlawful drug paraphernalia

27/44 Lakia Bowen Driving on revoked/suspended license

28/44 Latonia Hardin DUI



29/44 Lloyd Ferrell DUI

30/44 Marty Bold Failure to comply

31/44 Megan Whitman Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/44 Michael Phillips Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest



33/44 Michael Shelton Driving on revoked/suspended license

34/44 Roddrickous Harris Theft under $999 (theft from building)

35/44 Roy Aikens Public intoxication

36/44 Sherrie Gray Driving on revoked/suspended license, criminal impersonation



37/44 Stephen Scales Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in a dangerous felony, driving on revoked/suspended license

38/44 Supris March Reckless endangerment

39/44 Taron Riggs-Zarate Failure to appear, violation of probation

40/44 Taylor Allen DUI



41/44 Timothy Evans Aggravated assault

42/44 Tony Kidd Simple domestic assault

43/44 Wayne Hollimon DUI, Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving on revoked/suspended license

44/44 Wesley Boyd Driving on revoked/suspended license

























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/21/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/24/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.