Mugshots : Madison County : 9/21/18 – 9/24/18 September 24, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/44Rodrigo Earl Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/44Antoine Mathews Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/44Antonio Morris Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of parole, driving on revoked/suspended license, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/44Ashley Collins Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/44Bobby Bond Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/44Bobby Powers Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/44Carl Brown Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/44Christopher Trull Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/44Courvoisier Bates Criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/44Daniel Donahoe Violation of probation, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/44Darren King Driving while unlicensed, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/44Davaris Dewalt Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/44Dejuan Whitmore Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/44Devonte Wilkes Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/44Dontel Douglas Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/44Elizabeth McNeal Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/44Haiden Diffee DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 18/44Jackie Mullikin Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/44Jacob Jetton Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, DUI, underage consumption Show Caption Hide Caption 20/44James Wade Alteration of serial numbers, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon/illegal possession Show Caption Hide Caption 21/44James Warren Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/44Judeson Patterson Contraband in penal institution, schedule I drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/44Karen Chadwick Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/44Kelsey Freeman Driving on revoked/suspended license, legend drugs (possession without prescription), contraband in penal institution, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage Show Caption Hide Caption 25/44Kelvin Owens Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/44Kimberly Pettigrew DUI, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 27/44Lakia Bowen Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/44Latonia Hardin DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 29/44Lloyd Ferrell DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 30/44Marty Bold Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 31/44Megan Whitman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/44Michael Phillips Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 33/44Michael Shelton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 34/44Roddrickous Harris Theft under $999 (theft from building) Show Caption Hide Caption 35/44Roy Aikens Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 36/44Sherrie Gray Driving on revoked/suspended license, criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 37/44Stephen Scales Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in a dangerous felony, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/44Supris March Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 39/44Taron Riggs-Zarate Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/44Taylor Allen DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 41/44Timothy Evans Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 42/44Tony Kidd Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 43/44Wayne Hollimon DUI, Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 44/44Wesley Boyd Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/21/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/24/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.