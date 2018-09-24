Scattered Showers And Storms Continue

Weather Update–

It’s been a wet start to the day and that is expected to be the case through the rest of the morning. A quasi-stalled boundary will gradually become a warm front and lift north towards the Ohio Valley through today. While doing so however, it will continue to focus scattered showers and eventually a few thunderstorms through this afternoon. Main theme today, take the rain gear you will need.

