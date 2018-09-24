TDOT urges caution as flooding affects roads

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious as some West Tennessee roads are being affected by flooding.

In Carroll County, the northbound lanes of State Route 22 in Mayo’s Bottom between Huntingdon and McKenzie are closed. The southbound lanes are open for two-way traffic.

TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence announced the closure on Twitter.

Also in Carroll County, TDOT urges caution on State Route 219 between Red Williams Road and McAdams Road.

In Haywood County, drivers are urged to be cautious on State Route 1 between Bond Ferry Road and Henry Cannon Road.

You can find more information about closures with TDOT’s interactive SmartWay map.