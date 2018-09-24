Tennessee colleges compete to get voters registered

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has launched a statewide competition for college campuses.

Hargett visited Middle Tennessee State University last week as part of the drive to increase student voter registration before the Nov. 6 midterm election.

He is expected to visit several other campuses through the end of the month, as college students compete for the most voter registrations.

Three winning schools will be chosen based on the number of students registered, social media presence, and campus creativity in promoting the drive.

Students can register and give their school credit online.

To do so, visit the College Voter Registration Contest website.