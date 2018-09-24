Top 5 Plays from week 6

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Top 5 plays from week 6 are as followed:

#5: USJ’s Garrett Reynolds sends a bomb to Wesley Carlock for the score. They went on to take down FACS, 35-0.

#4: Adamsville’s Brodie Austin getting up for this interception. The Cardinals took this one against Scotts Hill, 9-6.

#3: Dyersburg’s Christopher Russell took the handoff and the rest is history. His Trojans went on to defeat North Side, 42-20.

#2: Huntingdon’s Dallas Willis makes something out of nothing on this play as he picks up the first down. The Mustangs roll over Milan, 44-29.

#1: Bolivar Central’s Xavier Dickerson muscles his way for the score but Bolivar fell to South Side, 24-12.