Woman charged following shooting at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police made an arrest in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex in east Jackson. Police said the woman who got shot lied to investigators.

Shiquaja Kidd appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on multiple counts.

“You are charged with aggravated robbery, false reports, theft of property, especially aggravated kidnapping, and auto burglary,” Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson said.

Kidd is accused of attacking and robbing a man at Lincoln Courts Apartments on Sept. 19, according to court documents. “He was visiting some girls he had met online,” Anderson read from an affidavit.

Police said the alleged victim paid to have sex with a woman at the apartment. Officers said after the transaction Kidd attacked the man with a stun gun. Police said they were told two other men came in. “One of the men held a knife to Curry’s throat, and Curry was cut across his hands while trying to defend himself,” Anderson read from an affidavit.

Investigators said Kidd took a gun and other items from the alleged victim’s car.

When Kidd came back, officers said the man broke free, got the gun, fired in self-defense, and escaped.

“Kidd was hit multiple times,” Anderson read from an affidavit.

Police said Kidd told officers the alleged victim raped the other woman. Investigators said Kidd told them she was trying to stop the rape. “Investigators determined the rape allegation was untrue and made an attempt to obstruct the shooting investigation,” Anderson read from an affidavit.

Kidd is being held at the Madison County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond. She is due back in court Oct. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

The Jackson City Court Clerk’s Office confirmed the alleged victim, Thomas Curry Jr., was also cited for promoting prostitution.