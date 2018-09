Canstruction 2018 information

Canstruction 2018 will kick off Thursday, Sept. 27 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.

The banquet will begin at 7 p.m.

Winners of the annual Canstruction competition will be announced during the banquet.

For more information on RIFA, Canstruction, or how to buy tickets for the banquet, visit http://www.rifajackson.org/