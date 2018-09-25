Charles Alexander White

Funeral Services for Charles Alexander White, age 91, will be Wednesday, September 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Browns United Methodist Church, conducted by Reverend Steven Douglas. Burial will be at Ridgecrest Cemetery following the service.

Mr. White died Saturday evening at his home. He was born and lived his entire life on the White family farm near Oakfield. He was the son of the late Jonathan Bedford White and Florence Cathey White. He received his education at Browns School and North Side High School, graduating in 1945. After graduation Mr. White served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman stationed in South Korea. After military service he attended Tennessee Technological University, Lambuth College and West Tennessee Business College. He married the former Zilla Marie Eaves on February 15, 1952 at Oakfield United Methodist Church. Mr. White worked most of his career as a machinist at CONALCO, retiring in 1990. He was a longtime member of Oakfield United Methodist Church, and later Browns United Methodist Church where he faithfully attended as long as his health permitted. He served his church as treasurer and Sunday School Superintendent.

Mr. White was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brother, James Louis White, and his wife of 66 years Zilla Marie Eaves White. He is survived by his children, Thomas Bedford (Buddy) White and wife Mary, Kathy Novella Travers, and Susan Charles Montgomery and husband Dan. She is also survived by grandchildren Charles Thomas White and wife Christy, Elizabeth Bedford Kaufman and husband Jacob, Patrick Hamilton White and wife Leah, Robert Hunter Mullikin, Sarah Beth Greenbaum and husband Harry, Jonathan Charles Mullikin and wife Meagan, and Amanda Leigh Bell and husband Jason. Also surviving are 15 great grandchildren. William Bedford White, Charles Alexander White, Macie Lane White, Claire Montgomery Kaufman, Caroline Eaves Kaufman, Mary Joan Kaufman, Elizabeth Laura Kaufman, Theo Hamilton White, Jonathan Russell White, Sophia Rayleigh Bell, Charlotte Marie Bell, Nathan Alexander Bell, Gilbert Russell Greenbaum, Elliott Charles Mullikin, and Hunter Zane Mullikin.

Mr. White’s grandsons and grandsons in law will serve as pallbearers for the service. Friends may visit with the family at Arrington Funeral Directors on Tuesday, September 25, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.