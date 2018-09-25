Debate watch party held at new Madison County Republican headquarters

JACKSON, Tenn. — Democrat Phil Bredesen and Republican Marsha Blackburn are two candidates locked in a tight race for the U.S. Senate.

“It is a really important election in our state and has an impact all across our country,” Madison County Republican Chairman Mark Johnstone said.

Dozens of supporters came out to watch the first statewide televised debate at the new Madison County Republican Headquarters on Conrad Drive in west Jackson.

Bredesen and Blackburn debated for around an hour, taking questions ranging from health care, president Trump’s administration and tariffs.

Johnstone spoke about how he believes the candidates are performing.

“It could come down to being very tight,” he said.

Both candidates agreed that President Trump’s decision to increase trade tariffs on some goods hurt Tennessee farmers and business.

Blackburn says she understands where Trump is coming from, but Bredesen says he wishes Trump would not damage relationships with countries that have long been U.S. allies”.

Johnstone says if you aren’t yet registered to vote, now is the time.

“We want to encourage each and every person within the state and within this viewing area to get out and exercise that right,” he said.

Scott Golden, chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party says if Blackburn is elected, she will be the first woman in Tennessee’s history to serve on the U.S. Senate.

“When everyone gets to know her like we know her, then I think she’s going to have a very good chance at success,” Golden said.

If Phil Bredesen is elected, he would become the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in the since Al Gore was re-elected in 1990.

We did reach out to leaders of the Madison county democratic party on if they had plans regarding the debate Tuesday night, but we were unable to reach them.

The next debate between Phil Bredesen and Marsha Blackburn is set for October 10 at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

The mid-term elections are set for November 6.