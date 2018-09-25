Horse stuck in ditch for 12 hours, firefighters amazing rescue

BEECH BLUFF, Tenn.–A horse was stuck in ditch for more than 12 hours and local responders pulled an amazing rescue.

A horse named “Fancy” was stuck in a flooded ditch since Monday night until 6:30 Tuesday morning.

The recent rain did not help the situation. Luckily, Madison County Rescue Team members used a harness to get Fancy out.

“I mean they’re a great team. You couldn’t ask for anything better and they’re not well-known. They need to be advertised when somebody’s in trouble because it took us a while to figure it out,” Malcom Wilcox, Fancy’s owner.

Wilcox says the horse was checked out by her veterinarian and both Wilcox and fire department officials say Fancy is expected to be okay.