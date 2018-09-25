Larry Page, age 67 of Paris passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 at his residence. His memorial service will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, September 29, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with his friends and family officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 P.M. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Walton Larry Page was born April 11, 1951 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Ralph Page and the late Vivian Miller Page. On December 11, 1970 he married Barbara Mustain Page and she survives in Paris. He is also survived by a daughter, Bonnie (James) Williams of Paris; two sons: David (Dana) Page and Ross (Ashley) Page, both of Paris; three sisters: Helen Borens, Martha (Ronnie) Porter, and Eva Cassidy all of Dover, TN; three brothers: Anderson (Helen) Page, Daniel (Judy) Page, and Joe (Patsy) Page all of Dover, TN; eleven grandchildren: Dustin and Michael Brown, Katie Jo Williams, Ryan (Delilah) Page, Austin (Ashley) Page, Brooklyn (Cain) Page, Cutter (Briley) Page, Tattum Page, Kiara Page, Levi Page, and Daniel “DG” McCutcheon; five great grandchildren: Zachary Brown, Whitley Forrest, Sofia Page, Parker Page, and Branson Edwards; and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly and meant the world to him.

Besides his parents, Mr. Page was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Porter.

Larry worked for the Paris Special School District for 34 years driving the school bus. He loved his job, co-workers, and all the children that rode the bus. He liked to fish and he loved playing Texas Holdem.

Memorials may be made to: McEvoy Funeral Home, Larry Page Account, P.O. Box 158, Paris, TN 38242