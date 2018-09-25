Mugshots : Madison County : 9/24/18 – 9/25/18 September 25, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Devon Mclain Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Dreadrick Pack Simple possession/casual exchange, public intoxication, resisting stop, arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Dustin Brown Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Jeremy Michael Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Jonathan Romero Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Lyndon Fuller Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Phillip Haynes Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Sean Pirtle Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Shemica Webb-Butler Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Tasha Ann Presley Identity theft, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/24/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/25/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore