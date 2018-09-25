Parents, teachers meet, discuss JMC schools Family Life curriculum

JACKSON, Tenn.–Teachers meet with parents Tuesday to go over what students are learning in Wellness Class.

The Jackson-Madison County School System hosted the public meeting for parents and community members at the district’s central office.

Health and wellness teachers from across the district attended the meeting to discuss the district’s Family Life curriculum.

Madison Academic Wellness teacher Gina Nelson encourages parents to come to meetings like these to ask questions.

“We are here for your children. We want them to be the new leaders and they can be and we want everyone to have a productive life, said

Gina Nelson, Madison Academic Wellness teacher.

Those with the school district say they hold a “Life Choice” meeting every year at the beginning of the school year.