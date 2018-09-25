Potato Bites

Submitted by: Kimberly Christian

24 New Potatoes- washed/dried

2 TBSP Olive Oil

1 tsp Salt

Place potatoes on baking sheet, brush with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt. Put in preheated 375 degree oven for 25 about minutes, until sharp knife pierces easily. Let cool to handle.

1 TBSP Melted Butter

1/4 C Sour Cream

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

1/8 tsp Garlic Powder

Blend these four wet mix.

Cut potatoes in half and scoop out inside with small melon baller, leaving enough potato to hold the shape. Place skins in a mini cupcake tin to keep upright for baking. Add scoops to wet mixter, and blend with mixer to smooth consistency. Use large melon baller to put mixture back onto skins. Bake for 6 minutes.

1/4 C Pepper Jack Cheese

1/2 C Mild Cheddar

1/8 C Bacon Bits

TBSP Chives

Top with cheeses, bacon, and chives and bake additional 5-6 minutes, to be certain the mixture is thoroughly heated, and cheese is melted.

Serve immediately or let cool before placing in a container. These can be prepped the night before, leaving last 12 minutes of baking off, until ready to serve.