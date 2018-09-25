Reward increased in search for Lauderdale Co. man

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the reward for Sequna Copeland is now at $10,000.

The TBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service have all offered rewards for information leading to Copeland’s arrest.

Copeland, 29, of Ripley, was added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted suspects. He is wanted by multiple agencies, including the TBI, the ATF, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Copeland, known as “Cutthroat” and “Pinky,” is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of property, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, and is a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He is also wanted for violating the conditions of supervised release on federal charges.

Anyone who sees Copeland or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS.